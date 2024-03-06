Apple Speaks: Why We Banned the Epic Games Dev Account

Earlier today, Apple terminated the developer account that was previously reinstated for Epic Games, the founder of Fortnite.

Epic Games shared the correspondence it received from Apple on why their developer account was banned, yet again.

Apple later shared a statement with MacRumors on the matter, saying, “Epic’s egregious breach of its contractual obligations to Apple led courts to determine that Apple has the right to terminate “any or all of Epic Games’ wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other entities under Epic Games’ control at any time and at Apple’s sole discretion.””

“In light of Epic’s past and ongoing behavior, Apple chose to exercise that right,” said the statement.

Essentially, Apple told Epic Games it was “verifiably untrustworthy,” citing it was unsure the company would be able to follow its developer guidelines.

Epic Games did sneak in its own payment gateway to avoid App Store fees, which resulted in Fortnite originally getting kicked from the App Store, in August 2020.

“This is the post Apple cited when banning the Epic Games Store from competing with the iOS App Store under Europe’s new DMA law. Criticism of Apple = untrustworthiness, in Apple leadership’s bleak vision of their future relationship with app developers,” said Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney earlier today.

The post on X by Sweeney that Apple used to justify the developer account ban? Sweeney said the following: “Many folks on here think of me as an Apple hater. Nothing could be further from the truth. There is no other group of designers and engineers on earth who can build as great products as Apple when they are directed towards that end. The woes begin when they are directed not to.”

The post continued, “Apple leadership faces some massive decisions in the coming weeks as the contradictions between their stated principles and the intended and actual consequences of their present policies are reckoned with: the app store monopoly, the digital goods payments monopoly, the tax, the suppression of true information about competing purchasing options, the blocking of competing web browser engines and outright destruction of web apps.”

“It doesn’t have to be this way. Apple is a few bold and visionary decisions away from being the company they once were and that they still advertise themselves to be: beloved brand to consumers, partner to developers, and overlord to none,” concluded Sweeney.

And by speaking out on X like that, Apple banned the Epic Games developer account from its subsidiary in Sweden. At this point, it looks like Fortnite won’t be coming back to the App Store anytime soon, especially in Europe.