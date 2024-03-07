Princess Peach: Showtime! Demo Available Now on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has unexpectedly dropped a demo for Princess Peach: Showtime! ahead of its full release this month.

The demo is available to download and install on Nintendo Switch from the eShop. It offers a small taste of the game, its controls, and its gorgeous art style.

Focusing on the titular character Princess Peach, Princess Peach: Showtime! is an action-adventure game set at the Spark Theatre. Upon arrival, Princess Peach comes across Grape and the Sour Bunch. Nintendo’s beloved princess then teams up with Stella, the theatre’s guardian. To save the theatre, Princess Peach must use the skills granted by dressing up in an array of costumes, granting powers.

Watch Peach transform and take on showstopping abilities to save the Sparkle Theater! The #PrincessPeachShowtime game demo is available on the Nintendo eShop and at select retailers! pic.twitter.com/FAqPoaoyFQ — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) March 7, 2024

The free demo itself is bite-sized and gives a well-rounded look at the game. Throughout the playtime, players will be able to access and use two levels and get a feel for two costumes, including Swordfighter Peach and Patisserie Peach.

The official Nintendo of Canada account on X (formally Twitter) states that Princess Peach: Showtime! will also be available to play at “select retailers.” In the past, Nintendo has partnered with Best Buy, offering eager players a chance to try Super Mario Bros. Wonder at select locations across Canada.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is available to preorder now and launches on March 22nd.