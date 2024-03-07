Tesla Apple Watch App Coming, Confirms Elon Musk

Right now Tesla’s iOS app only supports iPhone, as the application acts as a mobile key to access your vehicle plus other controls.

There is no native Tesla Apple Watch app, but that looks to be changing, according to CEO Elon Musk, reports Tesla North.

When an owner named “Danielle” explained how she was locked out of her Tesla because her phone died, she asked why there was no app for Apple Watch or other smartwatches. Musk, known to reply to customers, said “sure”.

Musk tends to take his time to implement requested features, so it’s unclear when this would happen. A native Tesla Apple Watch app would likely allow for locking and unlocking the car, but extending the app’s features like being able to control climate, Sentry mode and more, would be welcome. The Tesla app gained support for Siri Shortcuts last year.

Third party apps such as Tessie already have excellent Apple Watch apps but of course, a native solution that’s free and directly from Tesla, would be much better.