Russian Hackers Stole Microsoft Source Code in Executive Espionage

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Microsoft has recently disclosed that Russian state-sponsored hackers, previously detected spying on senior leadership’s email accounts, have also managed to steal source code (via The Verge).

Microsoft

This revelation comes following an ongoing attack orchestrated by the same group responsible for the SolarWinds breach.

In a blog post, Microsoft elaborated that the hacking group, known as “Midnight Blizzard” or Nobelium, has utilized information extracted from corporate email systems to gain unauthorized access to some source code repositories and internal systems.

While the company reassures customers that its customer-facing systems remain uncompromised, the exact nature of the stolen source code remains undisclosed.

Nevertheless, Microsoft warns that the hackers are endeavoring to exploit various types of secrets they’ve obtained to further infiltrate Microsoft’s infrastructure and potentially compromise its customers.

Nobelium initially breached Microsoft’s systems through a password spray attack last year, exploiting a non-production test tenant account lacking two-factor authentication.

Microsoft Midnight

Microsoft has responded by bolstering its security investments, coordination, and fortifications across the enterprise to defend against this persistent threat. The company continues to implement enhanced security measures, detections, and monitoring.

The latest attack on Microsoft follows closely on the heels of the company’s announcement to revamp its software security protocols after significant Azure cloud attacks.

Microsoft has been targeted in several high-profile security breaches in recent years, including the compromise of 30,000 organizations’ email servers in 2021 due to a Microsoft Exchange Server flaw and Chinese hackers breaching US government emails through a Microsoft cloud exploit in the previous year.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Rivian R2/R3 Canada: Pricing, Specs, Reservations at $150

Electric automaker Rivian today unveiled its R2 SUV, which is essentially sized like a Tesla Model Y and Honda CRV. The R2 is a midsize SUV that will have a starting price of $45,000 USD ($60,536 CAD roughly) and will seat five people. Reservations are available now for a refundable amount of $100 USD or...
Austin Blake
17 hours ago

Grenfell Campus Students Blast University’s Terrible Internet

Students at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Newfoundland, represented by their student union, are calling for a refund on the $100 fee charged for on-campus services, especially its internet. "Wi-Fi has been down on campus since the start of the winter semester,” said Vicky Quao, the union's vice-president, noting how Wi-Fi has been unreliable or...
Austin Blake
21 hours ago