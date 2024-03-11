Apple Watch Series 8 LTE on Sale for $300 Off Right Now

IIC Deals
2 hours ago

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch Series 8, this might be the time to open your wallet.

Sport Check has 41mm and 45mm LTE versions on sale for $300 off. Typically, the cellular versions are more expensive than regular Wi-Fi only configurations.

  • 41mm: $358.98 (save 45%; $300 off)
  • 45mm: $398.98 (save 45%; $300 off)

The latest Series 9 Apple Watch starts at $549 for GPS models and $679 for cellular models. The Series 9 is a minor upgrade over its predecessor, with a slightly brighter display, some Double Tap gestures and the latest S9 chip, to go with a second-gen Ultra Wideband chip and double the storage at 64GB.

An Apple Watch with cellular capability means with a data plan from your supported wireless carrier, you can use your watch without your iPhone and make calls, messages and more.

This is one of those deals where you buy first and ask questions later, as stock will likely sell out soon. Stock is showing as available online with free shipping and the sale ends on March 13, 2024.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Tesla Apple Watch App Coming, Confirms Elon Musk

Right now Tesla’s iOS app only supports iPhone, as the application acts as a mobile key to access your vehicle plus other controls. There is no native Tesla Apple Watch app, but that looks to be changing, according to CEO Elon Musk, reports Tesla North. When an owner named “Danielle” explained how she was locked...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Apple’s 2024 Spring Collection for iPhone and Apple Watch is Here

On top of launching its new M3 MacBook Air lineup today, Apple has also unveiled a new spring collection for its iPhone Silicon Case and also various Apple Watch Bands. Below you can see a breakdown of what’s available today: iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe - $69 Soft Mint Sunshine Light Blue Pink Sport...
Gary Ng
1 week ago