Apple Watch Series 8 LTE on Sale for $300 Off Right Now

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch Series 8, this might be the time to open your wallet.

Sport Check has 41mm and 45mm LTE versions on sale for $300 off. Typically, the cellular versions are more expensive than regular Wi-Fi only configurations.

The latest Series 9 Apple Watch starts at $549 for GPS models and $679 for cellular models. The Series 9 is a minor upgrade over its predecessor, with a slightly brighter display, some Double Tap gestures and the latest S9 chip, to go with a second-gen Ultra Wideband chip and double the storage at 64GB.

An Apple Watch with cellular capability means with a data plan from your supported wireless carrier, you can use your watch without your iPhone and make calls, messages and more.

This is one of those deals where you buy first and ask questions later, as stock will likely sell out soon. Stock is showing as available online with free shipping and the sale ends on March 13, 2024.