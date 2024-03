Telus-owned Koodo looks to be offering a ‘winback’ plan to lure some old customers back to the company.

Some customers that recently ported out to Virgin and PC Mobile have been getting calls back from Koodo, offering the following:

$29/50GB 4G plan for 24 months

After 24 months, turns into $34/50GB

According to RFD users that received the ‘winback’ call, they were offered a $50 bill credit to re-join Koodo as well. Some also received unlimited international calling to 28 countries as well.

Koodo recently told customers on their 2023 Black Friday plans a price increase was coming, four months after they debuted.