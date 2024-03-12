Apple Arcade Gets New Spatial Games for Apple Vision Pro

Apple Arcade gaming subscription service is set to thrill gamers with an array of captivating titles in April, including new spatial experiences for Apple Vision Pro users.

This month’s Apple Arcade lineup promises something for everyone, with Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop marking the resurgence of the beloved Japanese matching puzzle game franchise. Exclusive to Apple Arcade, the game introduces an original storyline, 24 playable characters, and real-time multiplayer battles for up to four players.

Additionally, Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories are set to redefine gameplay experiences with their spatial dynamics, specifically optimized for Apple Vision Pro.

Crossy Road Castle allows players to embark on cooperative climbing adventures across dynamically shifting towers, while Solitaire Stories offers a modern twist on the classic card game, featuring interactive 3D personal card tables.

Furthermore, April 4 will see the arrival of more thrilling titles, including Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ and Sago Mini Trips+. The former promises a chaotic yet addictive action puzzle experience, while the latter bundles four beloved preschool games for endless fun.

Existingsubscribers and newcomers alike can look forward to these releases, with updates also planned for popular titles like Game Room, Synth Riders, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit.

Apple Arcade boasts an extensive library of games accessible across various Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

For just $8.99 per month in Canada after a one-month free trial, players can dive into the vast world of Apple Arcade. Moreover, customers purchasing new Apple devices can enjoy three months of Apple Arcade at no additional cost,