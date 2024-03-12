Bell Says 3.5 Million Viewers Watched the Oscars in Canada

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

96th oscars

Bell Media announced on Tuesday there was an average audience of 3.5 million viewers tuning in on Sunday to watch the 96th Oscars.

The 96th Academy Awards were the most-watched English entertainment broadcast of the year, says Bell, citing preliminary data from Numeris. The Oscars saw a 4% increase in total viewers compared to last year’s broadcast, while the demographic age of 25 to 54 years old was up 12%. These aren’t massive increases by any means, as regular cable TV is pretty much dead for the most part, unless you’ve decided to jump on a discounted TV bundle.

In order to watch the Oscars in Canada, you must subscribe to a cable TV package that includes CTV, as it’s not streamed for free (well, you could get the channels free with an over-the-air HD antenna).

As expected, the audience peaked when it came to announcing the Oscar award for Best Picture, when Oppenheimer won the award at 7:19pm PDT/10:10pm EDT.

Bell Media has broadcast rights to the Oscars and it was shown across CTV on cable TV and the web. CTV’s Countdown to the Oscars was watched by 1.5 million, while Etalk After the Oscars saw an audience of 1.1 million viewers.

