Meta Quest 3 Canadian Pricing, Pre-Orders Now Available

Meta has opened pre-orders for its Quest 3 headset, touted as the world’s first mass-market mixed-reality headset. The device is set to hit shelves on October 10.

In Canada, prices start at $649.99 CAD for the 128GB version and $849.99 CAD for the 512GB version. Note that pricing has decreased for the entry version, compared to when Meta said in June it would start at $689 CAD.

“Meta Quest 3 features breakthrough mixed reality that enables a spectrum of experiences. You can play a virtual piano on your coffee table or open a portal to another dimension right in your living room,” said Meta on Wednesday.

Here are the key features of the Meta Quest 3:

Visual and Audio Upgrades : The Quest 3 boasts a 30% increase in visual resolution and a 40% louder audio range compared to its predecessor, Quest 2.

Mixed Reality Capabilities : The headset allows users to seamlessly transition between a fully immersive experience and a blended environment with virtual elements overlaid on physical surroundings. This is achieved by double-tapping the side of the Quest 3 headset.

Peak Performance : The device is the first to feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. This results in faster load times and enhanced details in immersive games.

Advanced Display : The 4K+ Infinite Display achieves a nearly 30% leap in resolution compared to Quest 2, offering 25 pixels per degree and 1,218 pixels per inch.

Comfort and Customization : The Quest 3 has a redesigned, thinner profile with a more balanced weight distribution, making it more comfortable for extended use.

: The Quest 3 has a redesigned, thinner profile with a more balanced weight distribution, making it more comfortable for extended use. Spatial Audio: The device offers a new level of spatial audio, providing enhanced sound clarity and bass performance.

Included in the box? Meta Quest 3 comes pre-installed with the Standard Facial Interface, 2 Touch Plus Controllers with wrist straps and AA batteries, charging cable and power adapter. Included free is Asgard’s Wrath 2, when you activate your headset and once the game is available on Meta Quest Store in December 2023.