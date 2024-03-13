Last Chance: Disney+ for $1.99 Ahead of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Film

Disney+ Canada has a promo right now that offers its Standard with Ads plan at a discounted rate of $1.99 per month, for 3 months.

This promo ends tomorrow, March 14 (it was previously slated for March 15), which is also the streaming launch date of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). The regular price of the Disney+ Standard with Ads plan is $7.99 per month, so you’re saying $18. This plan allows for two streams at the same time and 1080p HD quality.

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), is the artist’s concert film in its entirety for the first time and includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. The streaming debut will take place on March 14 at 6pm PDT/9pm EDT, exclusively on Disney+. The film grossed over $260 million worldwide at the box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

Heck, even without Taylor Swift, the $1.99 plan is a great way to jump on FX’s excellent series, Shogun.

Click here to sign up for Disney+ while the $1.99 promo is still available. 

