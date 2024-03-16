Rogers is Offering an Unadvertised $39/60GB Plan

Gary Ng
12 hours ago

Rogers is offering up an unadvertised plan for $39 with 60GB of data and unlimited nationwide calling.

The plan is not being advertised on its website or at stores, but is available through a call center or live chat online. The plan is normally priced at $44 but after Autopay (pre-authorized credit card payments), it drops to $39 per month.

The offering is available across Canada (except Quebec) and it is not a bring your own device plan and does not support device financing, according to RFD.

Numerous users that tried to get the plan were able to successfully nab it via online chat. You can mention the SOC code LTPM4225U to get straight to the point. Some were also able to secure an extra $10 off for 24 months, taking the plan down to $29/60GB, while getting the activation fee waived and also free SIM cards.

You may be better off going with Telus-owned Public Mobile’s $39/60GB plan that kicked off earlier this month, as that includes unlimited talk, text and data in the U.S. as well. You may also avoid any price increases from Public Mobile versus Rogers.

