Public Mobile Launches $39/60GB Canada-US Plan

Austin Blake
49 mins ago

public mobile 39 60gb

Telus-owned Public Mobile has ended its $34/50GB 5G Canada-USA plan, and we did not see the company extend the promo beyond yesterday’s final day.

But on Tuesday, Public Mobile has debuted a new Canada-US plan, in the form of a $39 plan with 60GB of 5G data. That’s $5 more per month with 10GB of data compared to the previous $34/50GB plan.

The $34/50GB 5G plan is still available but its US roaming portion is gone. The plan matches what Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo are offering at $34/50GB.

Still available are $40/75GB and $50/100GB Canada-US plans for talk, text and data. Other promo plans still available include $29/20GB 4G and $24/4GB 4G.

Public Mobile is still offering free physical SIM cards and eSIM activations, while you can sign up here to get $10 bill credit.

Still looking for a $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan? Freedom Mobile still has this offering on its website.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

