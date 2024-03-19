Google Home Web Update Introduces Advanced Camera Functions

Google has rolled out a significant update to Google Home for web, bringing a host of highly-requested camera features to Nest camera users.

This update introduces an array of functionalities aimed at enhancing the camera experience, including access to comprehensive camera history, clip downloads, and the ability to create custom clips for sharing.

Starting today, users can enjoy a complete camera experience for Nest cameras and doorbells directly from their web browsers. This feature-rich experience includes detailed event and timeline history, enabling users to track activities such as package deliveries or visits from service providers.

One of the standout features of this update is the option to create custom clips from video history. Users can now tailor the duration of clips to capture and share important moments effortlessly.

Whether it’s selecting a specific time frame or adjusting clip length, the process is streamlined for convenience. Additionally, subscribers to Nest Aware Plus can benefit from 24/7 video history playback directly on the web platform.

These updates will be rolling out gradually over the coming days and weeks, ensuring that users can seamlessly integrate the new functionalities into their Google Home experience.

Moreover, the availability of these features in the Google Home app further expands accessibility for users across different platforms. By listening to user feedback and implementing highly-requested features, Google promises to provide an optimal user experience for Google Home users.