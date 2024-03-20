Microsoft AI Created for Copilot and Consumer AI

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced the recruitment of Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan to bolster the company’s AI endeavors, forming a new entity named Microsoft AI.

Suleyman, appointed as the Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft AI, will be a pivotal member of the senior leadership team, reporting directly to Nadella.

His impressive track record as a founder of DeepMind and Inflection, coupled with his visionary leadership, positions him as a key asset for Microsoft’s future endeavors in AI research and product development.

Joining Suleyman is Karén Simonyan, who assumes the role of Chief Scientist within the Microsoft AI organization. Simonyan is known for his contributions to groundbreaking AI advancements such as AlphaZero.

The addition of Suleyman and Simonyan brings with it a cohort of accomplished AI engineers, researchers, and innovators from Inflection, further enhancing Microsoft’s capabilities in AI-driven innovation.

As part of the organizational restructuring, teams led by Mikhail Parakhin, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge, as well as Misha Bilenko and the GenAI team, will now report to Suleyman.

While Kevin Scott continues in his role as Chief Technology Officer and EVP of AI, responsible for overarching AI strategy and cross-company coordination, Rajesh Jha remains at the helm of Experiences & Devices

According to Nadella, the company is aiming to leverage AI infrastructure and foundational models to drive innovation and create impactful products and services.