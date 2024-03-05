Microsoft to Launch OLED Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 with AI Features

Microsoft is gearing up to unveil its latest offerings in the Surface lineup, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, marking its foray into the realm of AI-powered PCs, Windows Central reports.

These highly anticipated devices are poised to compete fiercely with industry giants like the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, promising superior performance and efficiency.

Scheduled for a grand reveal on March 21, sources indicate the upcoming Surface devices will come equipped with cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors boasting next-generation NPUs (neural processing units).

The forthcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to deliver unparalleled AI capabilities, while offering remarkable improvements in both performance and battery life over their predecessors.

Among the highlights of the Surface Pro 10 is an enhanced OLED display with HDR support, ensuring vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. Additionally, the device will feature an upgraded front-facing webcam with AI Studio Effects, enabling users to capture high-quality images and videos effortlessly.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 6 is expected to boast a refreshed design, including a new haptic touchpad and updated ports for enhanced connectivity. With the inclusion of a dedicated Copilot key, users can expect seamless navigation and multitasking capabilities.

Both the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be available in Intel and Arm variants, providing users with a diverse range of options to suit their preferences and requirements. While the Intel models are slated for an April release, the Arm variants are expected to follow suit in June.

Moreover, the two new Surface devices will serve as pioneers for Windows 11’s upcoming wave of next-generation AI experiences. From on-device Copilot functionality to real-time live captions and translations, users can anticipate an array of innovative AI features.

The AI Explorer app, a groundbreaking addition set to debut with the Windows 11 version 24H2 update, will revolutionize how users interact with their devices, according to insider sources.

With its contextual understanding and intuitive task suggestions, the AI Explorer app will redefine the user experience, making everyday tasks more efficient and seamless.