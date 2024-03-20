New on Netflix Canada: April 2024

Netflix Canada has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in April 2024. Highlights include Rebel Moon Part Two, Scream VI, a Good Times animated series, a new stand up from Jimmy Carr, and the return of The Circle.
For Netflix Games, there are now over 80 different mobile games for iOS and Android. Available now are Games Dev Tycoon Netflix and Hades.
Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada in April 2024 below, including the hilarious classic The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Kelly Clarkson!):
April 1
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN — NETFLIX SERIES
