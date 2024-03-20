New on Netflix Canada: April 2024

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Netflix Canada has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in April 2024. Highlights include Rebel Moon Part Two, Scream VI, a Good Times animated series, a new stand up from Jimmy Carr, and the return of The Circle.

For Netflix Games, there are now over 80 different mobile games for iOS and Android. Available now are Games Dev Tycoon Netflix and Hades.

Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada in April 2024 below, including the hilarious classic The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Kelly Clarkson!):

April 1

  • THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN — NETFLIX SERIES
  • 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Accountant
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Inheritance
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
  • Magic Mike XXL
  • The Mask
  • The Matrix
  • The Maze Runner
  • Maze Runner: Death Cure
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
  • One Piece Film: Red
  • Redeeming Love
  • Suicide Squad
  • Sully

April 2

  • Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 3

  • Back to the Future Part 2
  • Back to the Future Part 3
  • Crime Scene Berlin Nightlife Killer (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Files of the Unexplained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Rodeio Rock (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

April 4

  • 80 for Brady
  • Beverly Hills Cop
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Beverly Hills Cop III
  • Crooks (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • I Woke Up A Vampire: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Ripley — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Tearsmith (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

April 5

  • The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Parasyte: The Grey (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Scoop (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

April 8

  • Spirit Rangers: Season Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 9, 2024

  • Neal Brennan: Crazy Good — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 10

  • Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Rocketman
  • Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — NETFLIX SERIES
  • What Jennifer Did (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 11

  • As the Crow Flies: Season Three (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Forsaken
  • Heartbreak High: Season Two (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Meekah: Season Two
  • Midsummer Night (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

April 12

  • A Journey (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Danish Girl
  • Dazed and Confused
  • Good Times — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Love, Divided (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Stolen (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Strange Way of Life
  • Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 15

  • Dreamgirls
  • The Godfather
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 16

  • The Boy Next Door
  • Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • This is 40

April 17

  • The Circle: Season Six — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Grimm Variations (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • The Mummy
  • Our Living World (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 18

  • Bros (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Upshaws: Part Five — NETFLIX SERIES

April 19

  • Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — NETFLIX FILM

April 22

  • CoComelon Lane: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Forrest Gump
  • Schindler’s List

April 23

  • Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

April 24

  • Deliver Me (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

April 25

  • City Hunter (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Dead Boy Detectives — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Scream VI

April 26

  • The Asunta Case (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

April 29

  • Honeymoonish (KW) — NETFLIX FILM

April 30

  • Fiasco (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Last Call on Netflix

  • Leaving April 20: Trolls
  • Leaving April 22: Train to Busan
  • Leaving April 30: Three Ninjas: Kick Back; Oblivion; Pacific Rim; Simply Irresistible
