New on Netflix Canada: April 2024

Netflix Canada has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in April 2024. Highlights include Rebel Moon Part Two, Scream VI, a Good Times animated series, a new stand up from Jimmy Carr, and the return of The Circle.

For Netflix Games, there are now over 80 different mobile games for iOS and Android. Available now are Games Dev Tycoon Netflix and Hades.

Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada in April 2024 below, including the hilarious classic The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Kelly Clarkson!):

April 1

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN — NETFLIX SERIES

40-Year-Old Virgin

The Accountant

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Inheritance

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Magic Mike XXL

The Mask

The Matrix

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

One Piece Film: Red

Redeeming Love

Suicide Squad

Sully

April 2

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 3

Back to the Future Part 2

Back to the Future Part 3

Crime Scene Berlin Nightlife Killer (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Files of the Unexplained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodeio Rock (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

April 4

80 for Brady

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Crooks (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ripley — NETFLIX SERIES

The Tearsmith (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

April 5

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Breakfast Club

Parasyte: The Grey (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Scoop (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

April 8

Spirit Rangers: Season Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 9, 2024

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 10

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bridget Jones’s Diary

The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rocketman

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — NETFLIX SERIES

What Jennifer Did (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 11

As the Crow Flies: Season Three (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Forsaken

Heartbreak High: Season Two (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

Meekah: Season Two

Midsummer Night (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

April 12

A Journey (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

The Danish Girl

Dazed and Confused

Good Times — NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Divided (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Stolen (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Strange Way of Life

Where the Crawdads Sing

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 15

Dreamgirls

The Godfather

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 16

The Boy Next Door

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

This is 40

April 17

The Circle: Season Six — NETFLIX SERIES

Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Grimm Variations (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Mummy

Our Living World (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 18

Bros (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Part Five — NETFLIX SERIES

April 19

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — NETFLIX FILM

April 22

CoComelon Lane: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forrest Gump

Schindler’s List

April 23

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

April 24

Deliver Me (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

April 25

City Hunter (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Dead Boy Detectives — NETFLIX SERIES

Scream VI

April 26

The Asunta Case (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

April 29

Honeymoonish (KW) — NETFLIX FILM

April 30

Fiasco (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

