Apple has released new software for the iPhone and iPad today, with iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 now available. iOS 17.4.1 comes after iOS 17.4 was released earlier this month on March 5.

Also available for older iPhones today is iOS and iPadOS 16.7.7, while visionOS 1.1.1 is also out for the Vision Pro.

As for what’s new in iOS 17.4.1? Apple says this update brings “important bug fixes and security updates.”

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.