Apple’s iPads are on Sale for $100 Off Right Now

4 hours ago

Apple’s rumoured to announce updated iPads and we’re seeing signs of this happening soon, as the company’s existing iPads are on sale yet again.

The company’s iPad 10 is on sale for $100 off right now on Amazon.ca. Check out what’s available below:

Apple raised the prices of iPads across the board last fall. The iPad 10 has rarely seen sales above $50, but lately we’ve seen bigger discounts of $100 or more, hinting at an imminent refresh soon.

The iPad 10 has a newer design versus the iPad 9, while includes a slightly larger 10.9-inch display, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, while Touch ID is available in the sleep/wake button.

The iPad 9 is also on sale starting at $378 for 64GB, while the 256GB is on sale for $578. If you’re buying an iPad for the kids, the iPad 9 will do just fine.

Click here to jump on this iPad 10 sale on Amazon while it’s still available.

