New iPads with OLED Displays Coming in April, Says Report

Apple is preparing to ship its latest iPad Pro models equipped with OLED displays starting in April, as noted by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, reports MacRumors.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg suggested on Sunday that new iPad Pro models might extend further into April, based on the ongoing development of iPadOS 17.4, beyond his other prediction of the end of March.

Young believes new iPad Pro models may debut in “late March or early April”. Samsung is said to being supplying OLED displays for the 12.9-inch model, while Samsung and LG will split supplies for the 11.1-inch iPad Pro.

Besides new iPad Pro models? Apple is expected to unveil a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air for the first time.

Two new iPad Pro models said to be debuting will include an M3 chip, new design updates such as a slimmer profile, a landscape-oriented front camera, a revised rear camera layout, and maybe even MagSafe wireless charging. A new Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad and new Apple Pencil are also rumoured.

As for the iPad Air models, they are said to include Apple’s M2 chip.

We won’t be seeing a special event for these new iPads, as previously stated by Gurman. Therefore, we will again likely see Apple announce them via press release, like they did for the new M3 MacBook Airs that recently debuted.