Backbone One Prestige Edition Launches March 19 for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Backbone is officially partnering with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Ahead of the March 21st launch of the highly anticipated game on iOS and Android, Backbone One Prestige Edition is releasing for $139.99 in Canada.

The Backbone One is one of the leading mobile controller options. The Backbone One Prestige Edition gives players the chance to jump into Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile with a console-like control scheme. Replicating the thumbstick and button layout of the Xbox Wireless Controller, players will have a more tactile experience when dropping into the battle royale game.

As part of its announcement, Backbone confirms that the Prestige Edition controller comes with access to a 30-minute Double XP Token and exclusive packaging. On top of that, subscribers to Backbone+ get even more exclusive perks such as additional double XP, a Calling Card, a weapon Charm and a Player Card.

Earlier, Activision confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile features full cross-progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. When playing the mobile title, players can grind and unlock weapons, attachments, and camos that’ll carry over to the core games. This also extends to Player Levels and progression in the Battle Pass.

Currently, Backbone supports both USB-C and Lightning editions, to better support any model of iPhone or Android device. In 2023, Backbone upgraded all USB-C products to support the iPhone 15 series.

Backbone One Prestige Edition launches on March 19 through Best Buy Drops in the Best Buy Mobile App. Standard editions of the Backbone one can also be found on Amazon.