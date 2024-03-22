Apple Square One to Open its Doors On March 23 in Mississauga, Ontario

Apple has announced that its new Square One retail location is opening on Saturday, March 23rd in Mississauga, Ontario.

After nearly a year of planning a relocation and construction, the Square One Apple Store is about to open its doors to customers. Apple has begun to send emails out to Ontario customers, informing them of the store’s grand opening.

The Square One Apple Store is now located at 100 City Centre Drive in Mississauga. The store’s opening will take place at 10 AM ET as per regular store hours. Eager customers can now begin to reserve a shopping session and book a one-on-one time slot with a Specialist.

In addition, Apple is opening up its ‘Today at Apple’ workshops. Without missing a beat, two sessions will be held on opening day. The first is the ‘Workshop: Make Your Own Emoji‘ session at 11 AM ET. Later that afternoon, the Square One location is hosting the ‘Get Started: iPad‘ workshop for those new to the iPad ecosystem. A full list of sessions for the next week can be found here.

Last week, Apple began revving up for its opening. MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol first spotted the store’s exterior adorned in white with the Apple logo. “Get ready. Great things are in store,” has been written on the wall. Unfortunately, we’re still in the dark regarding how the store looks on the inside.

We’ll have to wait and see. There’s only a short time until the Square One Apple Store opens its doors.