Steve Jobs’ Signed Business Card Sells for $181,183 USD

A rare Apple Computer business card signed by Steve Jobs fetched an astonishing $181,183 at auction, as reported by Boston-based RR Auction (via MacRumors).

Dated back to 1983, the business card carries significant historical value, authenticated by the renowned memorabilia grading service PSA.

Sporting Apple’s iconic six-color logo, it bears the address of the company’s former headquarters at 10495 Bandley Drive, Cupertino, California, with Jobs listed as the Chairman of Apple’s Board of Directors.

The remarkable sale marks a new milestone in the realm of signed business cards, setting a record-high price recognized by RR Auction.

The scarcity of Steve Jobs’ autographs adds to the allure of such items. Throughout his illustrious career, Jobs was known for his reluctance to sign autographs, rendering any item bearing his signature highly sought after.

The passing of Jobs in 2011 at the age of 56 further enhances the rarity and value of memorabilia associated with the Apple co-founder and visionary.

This sentiment was echoed in a similar auction last year, where a check signed by Jobs fetched a price exceeding $100,000.