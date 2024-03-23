Bell Offers $40/100GB Cellphone Plan to Some Internet Customers

Bell is offering up a sweetheart cellphone plan to some of its home Internet customers, in an attempt to get them to bring their wireless services over to the company as well.

The “exclusive” offer for Bell home services customers is a $40/100GB bring your own phone plan, which is the Essential 100 plan, but discounted with a $50/month credit—for as long as you keep the plan. The plan includes 5G+ shareable and unlimited data (until your data bucket exhausts then it’s 512 Kbps), to go with unlimited nationwide calling and international texting. This plan does not include U.S. data roaming.

The plan was offered to an iPhone in Canada reader that’s currently a Bell Fibe home internet customer (but a Koodo wireless customer) in the Greater Toronto Area. According to the email we’ve seen, Bell is also waiving the $60 connection service fee, while it says the offer is only available in MyBell or by calling the company’s 1-866 number, with the final line being, “switch today”.

The only reason someone would consider switching from Koodo to this plan is to gain access to cellular data for Apple Watch, which the latter does not support.

Did you get a special wireless offer, bill increase or notice a plan change? Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share with the community.