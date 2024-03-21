Koodo Internet Expands to Four More Provinces, Plans Tweaked

Koodo has announced its Internet offering has expanded to more Canadian communities as of Wednesday.

The service is now available in Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, confirmed a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada. Koodo Internet in these areas now join Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

Koodo home internet is priced form $44 per month when bundled with a mobile plan. If you add the company’s Stream+ as well, you can save $5/month on your Stream+ subscription.

Current internet plans are priced as follows:

$65 for 100 Mbps download/30 Mbps upload

$100 for 500 Mbps download/30 Mbps upload

$110 for 1 Gbps download/50 Mbps upload

Koodo has tweaked its three plans since they first launched last fall. Prices have dropped for the entry plan by $10 while upload speeds increased to 30 Mbps. The $100 plan now has 500 Mbps download (versus 300 Mbps) and 30 Mbps upload (was 15 Mbps). The 1 Gbps plan gets 50 Mbps upload (was 25 Mbps).

All plans include unlimited data and include Wi-Fi 6 hardware for self-set up and a 30-day money back guarantee.

Koodo launched its home internet with bundle pricing last October, in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec to start.