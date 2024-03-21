Koodo Internet Expands to Four More Provinces, Plans Tweaked

Gary Ng
3 hours ago

koodo internet

Koodo has announced its Internet offering has expanded to more Canadian communities as of Wednesday.

The service is now available in Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, confirmed a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada. Koodo Internet in these areas now join Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

Koodo home internet is priced form $44 per month when bundled with a mobile plan. If you add the company’s Stream+ as well, you can save $5/month on your Stream+ subscription.

Current internet plans are priced as follows:

  • $65 for 100 Mbps download/30 Mbps upload
  • $100 for 500 Mbps download/30 Mbps upload
  • $110 for 1 Gbps download/50 Mbps upload

Koodo has tweaked its three plans since they first launched last fall. Prices have dropped for the entry plan by $10 while upload speeds increased to 30 Mbps. The $100 plan now has 500 Mbps download (versus 300 Mbps) and 30 Mbps upload (was 15 Mbps). The 1 Gbps plan gets 50 Mbps upload (was 25 Mbps).

All plans include unlimited data and include Wi-Fi 6 hardware for self-set up and a 30-day money back guarantee.

Koodo launched its home internet with bundle pricing last October, in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec to start.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Public Mobile’s App is Finally Easier to Use in Latest Update

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, has updated its mobile app to make it easier to use for all customers, finally. The Public Mobile app on iOS and Android is essentially a web wrapper for the company’s website, but the latest update looks to have debuted a better design and improved functionality, “for a better user...
Gary Ng
1 week ago

Public Mobile Users Protest Rewards Cut with CCTS Complaints

Telus-owned Public Mobile announced last week its legacy rewards program was coming to end, starting in May. All existing users on the old rewards program will be transitioned over to the newest Public Points program. Since covering this story, Public Mobile customers have ramped up their frustration over the ending of the old rewards program,...
Gary Ng
1 week ago

Koodo Offers $29/50GB Plan to Lure Back Some Customers

Telus-owned Koodo looks to be offering a ‘winback’ plan to lure some old customers back to the company. Some customers that recently ported out to Virgin and PC Mobile have been getting calls back from Koodo, offering the following: $29/50GB 4G plan for 24 months After 24 months, turns into $34/50GB According to RFD users...
Gary Ng
1 week ago