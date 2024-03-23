Rogers Gets CRTC Funding to Boost Cell Service in Northern BC

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced on Friday its plan to improve cellphone service along a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 37 in northern British Columbia.

Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC will fund Rogers for the construction of new cell towers. This will bring improved access to emergency services and positively impact nearby communities, many which are Indigenous.

“We know how important high-quality communications services are to every aspect of peoples’ daily lives. Today, we are taking action to help improve cellphone services for communities and travellers along Highway 37 in northern B.C.” said Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC.

The project has the support of the Chiefs of the Tahltan Band Council and the Iskut Band Council. They highlighted Highway 37’s crucial role in regional economic activities and emphasized the benefits expected from improved cell service, such as health, safety, education, social and economic development, and environmental protection.

Since its launch in 2019, the CRTC Broadband Fund has expanded high-speed internet to underserved rural communities. To date, the CRTC has committed over $300 million for high-speed Internet and cellphone service improvements in more than 230 communities.