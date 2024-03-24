Some iPad Pro Delivery Dates Slip to Late April in Canada

We’ve all been reading about how Apple’s upcoming iPad lineup refresh is imminent, and now we may have a clue that it might be happening soon.

Select iPad Pro configurations on Apple.ca are now showing shipping dates that are one month away—specifically the entry 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB in Space Grey. This model is showing a delivery date of April 23-30 to B.C. That’s an unusually large gap and suggests this iPad Pro isn’t going to be available for the next month at least.

Check out our screenshot below from Apple.ca:

That’s according to iPhone in Canada reader JRA, who noticed the change on Apple’s website. He said he was selling his 2021 iPad Pro, and noticed the delayed shipping date to April 24 in Ontario.

As for the Silver version of the exact same iPad Pro? That is showing a delivery date as soon as March 28 to B.C.

Other iPad Pro configurations are showing relatively “normal” delivery dates, aside from the entry 11-inch mentioned above.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said last week new iPad Pro models might debut later in April, instead of his previous prediction of the end of March. Aside from new iPad Pro models, a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to debut as well. The iPad Pro will get an upgrade to M3 chips, while the iPad Air is said to get Apple’s M2. These new iPads won’t be announced at an event, but rather through a press release.

With these new iPads rumoured to be launching soon, existing iPad 9 and iPad 10 models are on sale on Amazon.ca.

It’s clear something is brewing from Apple—let’s wait and see what shows up in the next few weeks or so.