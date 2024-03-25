New Apple Pencil with Vision Pro Support Reportedly Being Tested

While currently designed for use with iPads, the next iteration of the Apple Pencil could introduce compatibility with Apple’s Vision Pro headset, MacRumors is reporting.

Sources within Apple’s development team reveal that the tech giant has conducted internal tests with a new Apple Pencil featuring support for visionOS. This would enable users to leverage drawing apps like Freeform and Pixelmator on the Vision Pro.

Although specifics about this project remain scarce, one concept under consideration involves allowing users to sketch with the Apple Pencil on various surfaces, with the drawings seamlessly integrated into the visionOS app.

Imagine turning your surroundings into an expansive canvas, complete with pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition.

Reports suggest that the unveiling of a new Apple Pencil could coincide with the launch of updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models in April. However, it’s yet to be confirmed whether these devices will indeed support visionOS.

Achieving compatibility between the Apple Pencil and the Vision Pro headset necessitates software enhancements. While it’s unclear which software version will incorporate this support, industry insiders anticipate that the first beta of visionOS 1.2 could be available to developers imminently.

Moreover, Apple is expected to unveil visionOS 2 at its annual developers conference, WWDC, slated for June.

As with any innovative endeavor by Apple, however, the development of an Apple Pencil with visionOS compatibility isn’t guaranteed to materialize into a market-ready product.