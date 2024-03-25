Atlas VPN Shutting Down, Transitioning Users to NordVPN

Atlas VPN has announced to its customers that will be shutting down next month.

According to an email received by an iPhone in Canada reader, Atlas VPN will shut down on April 24, 2024. The decision to close is based on the competitive VPN market and increasing operational costs that has resulted in the business no longer continuing.

So what’s next if you’re an Atlas VPN customer? You will be transitioning over to its sister company, NordVPN on April 24, 2024, at no extra charge, for the duration of your subscription. Atlas says if you stay with NordVPN after your subscription ends, you will be offered “exclusive deals” to keep subscribing.

There are three options for Atlas VPN users on April 24:

Option 1: you’ll get a NordVPN account details on the last day

Option 2: Switch to NordVPN before April 24

Option 3: Opt out of switching to NordVPN—you’ll need to email support@atlasvpn.com before April 22

The shut down of Atlas VPN comes after the company launched an Apple TV app back in December (ExpressVPN also has an Apple TV app).