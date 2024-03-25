iOS 18 May Enable Users to Customize Layout of Home Screen App Icons: Gurman

Apple may be handing off their reigns to iPhone users, enabling them to customize the layout of the Home Screen app icons upon the release of iOS 18.

The long-requested may finally be on its way, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. At the time, Gurman noted that the customizable options would be revealed later this year at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Unfortunately, Gurman wasn’t able to provide any additional details regarding the matter.

Thankfully, MacRumors was able to corroborate the report with its sources. In a follow-up report, it’s said that app icons will likely continue to be locked to Apple’s invincible grid on the Home Screen. However, it’s claimed users will be able to arrange icons more freely using iOS 18.

The vision for iOS 18’s customization is that users will be able to create independent rows and columns with blank spaces or a more tailored look. The requirement of an invincible grid will likely remain as it does force some semblance of order and organization. ‘

Since the introduction of iOS 16, Apple has begun to give iPhone users more freedom when it comes to the look of their Home Screen. For instance, iPhone users can integrate and edit widgets for many apps including Weather and Calendar. However, if this information is accurate, iOS 18 may offer even more options to users.

WWDC is expected to take place in June. On top of the rumoured iOS 18 announcement, it’s reported that Apple may reveal new generative AI features for Siri. As competitors like Google and Amazon continue to invest in AI features, Apple is reported to be looking to upgrade Siri, providing more natural-sounding conversational abilities. RCS support for the Messages app is also expected at WWDC later this year.