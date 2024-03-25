New Apple Square One Store in Mississauga Looks Beautiful

Apple on Saturday launched a new Square One retail store in Mississauga, Ontario, opening up a larger location inside Square One Shopping Centre, located above the food court.

iPhone in Canada reader Kyle shared some images of the new retail location, which looks pretty nice with its unique curved glass adorning the front of the store. We can see the grand opening saw lots of visitors (but not as many as we’ve seen in years past).

Check out a video of the store opening below—yes, staff still clap and cheer as people enter:

Here’s the entrance in the new Apple Store! pic.twitter.com/T1f1nwBN8x — Kyle.tod (@theartistchair) March 23, 2024

Below is a picture of the front opening of the store, which looks spacious and wide:

Square One also has a dedicated pick up area at the store for online orders, located at the very back.

This new Apple Store location was slated to open by last fall, but was delayed until this spring.

As for the next Apple Store set to gain a new design? Apple’s Sainte-Catherine store in Montreal is set to relocate according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, with a competition slated for February 2025.