Alleged iPhone 16 Pro Design Leaks in New Renders [PICS]

According to info obtained by MacRumors, we might have our first look at what Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might look like. To nobody’s surprise, there are no major revolutionary changes it seems.

These models are expected to feature larger display sizes and introduce a new capacitive Capture button, building upon the design elements of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Check out some of the 3D renders below—the design looks the exact same as the iPhone 15 Pro lineup for the most part:

The iPhone 16 Pro, codenamed Diablo, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, codenamed Lightning, are reported to have display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. This increase from the current 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches is speculated to accommodate the 5x tetraprism Telephoto camera, which is anticipated to be included in both Pro models.

In the iPhone 15 series, only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max featured this lens, which meant customers had to fork over more cash to get the best camera set up available.

There’s a similar button configuration similar to the iPhone 15 Pro, with a new button on the right side. This new multi-purpose Action button, which can be customized for different functions, is expected to be the same size as the one on the iPhone 15 Pro.

An earlier design under the codename Atlas featured a larger capacitive button with a force sensor. However, recent designs do not include this feature, casting doubt on the future of the Atlas project. The Action button in the latest design is not flush with the frame, contrary to earlier claims by Weibo leaker “Instant Digital.”

A notable addition is the all-new Capture button, developed under the codename Nova. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed its use for video capture. This button will be capacitive with force-sensor functionality and located below the power button. In U.S. models, this means relocating the mmWave antenna to the left side of the device.

The materials for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will remain consistent with the iPhone 15 Pro, using the same Grade 5 Titanium. The prototypes are currently in a “Silver” colour, marketed as “White Titanium,” and Apple may introduce a new colour option, though details are not yet available.

While the current mockups show what iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max designs might look like, MacRumors says changes are possible as the devices are still in the early stages of development, and things may always change.

Apple has not made significant design changes to its smartphone since the iPhone 11 lineup. Since then, the rear cameras have remained in the same location and sported the same design. The camera lenses and rear bump have increased in size, plus we now have an Action button and Dynamic Island.

Aside from the annual hardware upgrades and camera improvements, we have yet to see any major changes to the iPhone. Surely, Apple will come out with something new for once? Or will they continue to milk the same design yet again? At this point there is no incentive to upgrade every year, especially when prices are going up annually as well.