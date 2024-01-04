Alleged iPhone 16 Pro Design Leaks in New Renders [PICS]

Austin Blake
5 seconds ago

According to info obtained by MacRumors, we might have our first look at what Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might look like. To nobody’s surprise, there are no major revolutionary changes it seems.

These models are expected to feature larger display sizes and introduce a new capacitive Capture button, building upon the design elements of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Check out some of the 3D renders below—the design looks the exact same as the iPhone 15 Pro lineup for the most part:

IPhone 16 Pro Perspective Feature

The iPhone 16 Pro, codenamed Diablo, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, codenamed Lightning, are reported to have display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. This increase from the current 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches is speculated to accommodate the 5x tetraprism Telephoto camera, which is anticipated to be included in both Pro models.

In the iPhone 15 series, only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max featured this lens, which meant customers had to fork over more cash to get the best camera set up available.

There’s a similar button configuration similar to the iPhone 15 Pro, with a new button on the right side. This new multi-purpose Action button, which can be customized for different functions, is expected to be the same size as the one on the iPhone 15 Pro.

IPhone 16 Pro Right Side Feature

An earlier design under the codename Atlas featured a larger capacitive button with a force sensor. However, recent designs do not include this feature, casting doubt on the future of the Atlas project. The Action button in the latest design is not flush with the frame, contrary to earlier claims by Weibo leaker “Instant Digital.”

A notable addition is the all-new Capture button, developed under the codename Nova. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed its use for video capture. This button will be capacitive with force-sensor functionality and located below the power button. In U.S. models, this means relocating the mmWave antenna to the left side of the device.

The materials for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will remain consistent with the iPhone 15 Pro, using the same Grade 5 Titanium. The prototypes are currently in a “Silver” colour, marketed as “White Titanium,” and Apple may introduce a new colour option, though details are not yet available.

While the current mockups show what iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max designs might look like, MacRumors says changes are possible as the devices are still in the early stages of development, and things may always change.

iphone 11 pro max hero

Apple has not made significant design changes to its smartphone since the iPhone 11 lineup. Since then, the rear cameras have remained in the same location and sported the same design. The camera lenses and rear bump have increased in size, plus we now have an Action button and Dynamic Island.

Aside from the annual hardware upgrades and camera improvements, we have yet to see any major changes to the iPhone. Surely, Apple will come out with something new for once? Or will they continue to milk the same design yet again? At this point there is no incentive to upgrade every year, especially when prices are going up annually as well.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Streaming on Apple TV+ January 2024: Killers of the Flower Moon and More

Apple TV+ has outline some new titles coming to the streaming service in January 2024, which includes the highly anticipated streaming debut of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which is a huge feature film that was in theatres, from Apple Studios. But if you didn’t spend cash to view it...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

‘Clicks’ for iPhone is Yet Another Physical Keyboard Attempt

In a recent video by MrMobile, also known as Michael Fisher, a new product named 'Clicks' was introduced, bringing back a physical QWERTY keyboard to the iPhone. 'Clicks' is a physical keyboard designed specifically for the iPhone, co-founded by Fisher himself. This is not the first time we've seen someone try to bring back a...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Microsoft Copilot Key Coming to Windows PC Keyboards

Microsoft says Windows 11 PCs are getting a huge change for the first time in almost 30 years—a new dedicated Copilot key. This change brings a shift to AI-powered Windows PCs, explains Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, who noted 2024 is set to be the year of the...
John Quintet
4 hours ago