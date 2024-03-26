Regina Transit to Launch Tap Payments, Mobile Fare App

Regina Transit has adopted Cubic Transportation Systems’ Umo Platform, offering riders a new level of convenience with account-based ticketing and contactless payment options.

Starting later this summer, Regina Transit users will be able to pay fares using the Umo Mobility mobile app, open loop cards like debit and credit cards directly on buses, or through a reloadable smartcard, replacing the current R-Card system.

“We are proud to announce that the City of Regina is taking action to provide its residents with the best travel experience possible,” said Nathan Luhning, acting director of transit and fleet, Regina Transit, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Cubic’s expertise in deploying similar systems across Canada, including major cities like Vancouver and Victoria, gives us great confidence in their ability to meet our needs effectively. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our city’s transportation infrastructure and the overall well-being of our community.”

We saw the Umo Platform adopted by B.C. Transit in Victoria last August.

Umo will bring key features such as open payments and fare capping. Open payments allow riders to use their bank cards for transit fares, while fare capping sets a limit on the cost of transit trips for a fixed period, encouraging more transit use.

“The Umo platform facilitates seamless and fair access to transit for everyone, and we are thrilled to extend these advantages to an additional province in western Canada. Whether commuters opt for the reloadable smartcard, mobile app or debit/credit cards to pay their fare, Umo will streamline the process of accessing public transportation,” added Matt Newsome, SVP and GM, Cubic Transportation Systems, in a statement.

For transit riders that want to use cash, Cubic has top-up options for Umo accounts through retail partners or directly via the Umo app or web portal. Also, new cash fareboxes will be installed on all fixed-route buses to cater to cash-paying riders, ensuring flexibility and accessibility of Regina Transit.