F-Zero Maximum Velocity Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass on March 29

Steve Vegvari
7 seconds ago

F-Zero Maximum Velocity is racing onto Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this month. The beloved Game Boy Advance title is available starting on March 29.

The game’s arrival on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was announced by the company on X (formally Twitter).

“Climb the Grand Prix standings to unlock tracks and vehicles while you speed around 20 different courses across four difficulty levels to prove you’ve got what it takes to rank among the galaxy’s most elite racers,” the game’s description reads.

F-Zero Maximum Velocity was first launched on Game Boy Advance in 2001. The game was developed by NDcube and published by Nintendo as a follow-up to F-Zero X. The game itself takes place 25 years after F-Zero, centred around another F-Zero Grand Prix. Players must race a series of tracks, each consisting of five laps. Each lap, players are awarded a speed boost to be used once. Take too much damage or land outside the track and it’s game over.

The game was met with positive reception back in 2001. The game was considered a critical success, with 273,229 units sold in the U.S. by 2005. F-Zero Maximum Velocity has reached  total sales of over 1 million units worldwide

Recently, Nintendo added three classic Mario games to the base Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. In celebration of Mar10 Day, Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis all made their way to the library.

A 12-month standard subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is available for $63.99 in Canada. Nintendo also offers a 12-month Family Membership, which includes up to eight accounts, for $99.99.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes access to a library of classic Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES, and SNES titles. The subscription service also includes access to pieces of DLC like Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s Happy Home Paradise content and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

