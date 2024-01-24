Alleged Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro Renders Have Leaked

Recent leaks shared by reliable leaker @OnLeaks with 91mobiles and MySmartPrice have provided a sneak peek into the anticipated designs and features of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones.

These leaks include detailed 5K renders and a 360-degree video, offering a comprehensive view of what to expect from the next Google flagship phones.

Pixel 9 New Design Looks Like an iPhone

The Google Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch flat display and a more compact form factor compared to its predecessors. According to the leaks, the Pixel 9 will resemble the iPhone 15 in design, with flattened sides and a redesigned rear camera module that maintains the distinct Pixel phone look.

The device is also shown in a Blue colour option, which is likely to be accompanied by other colour variants. A notable change in the Pixel 9 is the rear camera visor, which appears to protrude substantially but is shorter and does not extend edge-to-edge as in the Pixel 8. This marks the first time a standard Pixel model may include three rear cameras, with a telephoto lens among them.

OnLeaks has provided dimensions for the Pixel 9, measuring it at 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, with the camera bump extending to 12.0mm. While detailed specifications are still awaited, upgrades in cameras, a new Tensor chipset, and enhanced AI features are anticipated.

Pixel 9 Pro Gets Flat Design

Turning to the Pixel 9 Pro, leaks from MySmartPrice and OnLeaks reveal a refreshed design with an approximately 6.5-inch flat display, slightly smaller than its predecessor.

The device is expected to feature thin bezels on all sides and a centred punch-hole camera. The flat frame of the Pixel 9 Pro, as shown in the renders, will house the power button and volume rockers on the right side, with a clean left side save for antenna markings. The bottom of the device will include a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray, while the top will feature an mmWave antenna cover and a microphone.

The Pixel 9 Pro’s dimensions are said to be 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, expanding to 12.0 mm with the camera bump. The rear camera setup is redesigned, likely to include a telephoto sensor with a periscope design and possibly support for variable aperture, suggested by the large sensor size. It’s worth pointing out that last year @OnLeaks also was accurate in his leaks of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Earlier today, an alleged leak showed that a new colour option is coming for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as shared by leaker Evan Blass:

Google is reportedly set to launch these Pixel flagships in the second half of 2024, with both models expected to bring significant improvements over their predecessors. The company launched its current Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones back in October of last year.