Mophie’s Qi2 Wireless Chargers are Finally Here

Mophie has launched its latest product lineup featuring faster Qi2 wireless charging technology. The company first teased these products last fall at IFA Berlin, noting the new products would debut in Q1 2024.

The lineup kicks off with the Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount (comes in white), priced at $69.95 USD. This device offers a secure and straightforward way to charge smartphones in cars, delivering up to 15W of power to Qi2 compatible devices. This is available for shipping starting today from mophie’s website.

The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Vent Mount, with a price of $129.95 USD, can charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch, for example. It is capable of charging a Qi2 compatible smartphone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch simultaneously at 15W. This will release on April 30.

The Snap+ Powerstation Mini with Stand with Qi2 is priced at $69.95 USD. This compact battery with stand has a 5,000 mAh internal battery and delivers 15W of power to Qi2 compatible devices. The hideaway aluminum kickstand supports your phone in both landscape and portrait positions. The Snap+ Powerstation Mini will debut on April 30 as well.

We’ll have Canadian pricing shortly–stay tuned for updates.