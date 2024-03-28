Foldable iPhone Reportedly Delayed to 2027 Amid Technical Challenges

Technical obstacles have pushed back Apple’s plans to unveil its inaugural foldable iPhone until 2027, according to a report originating from Korea (via MacRumors).

The delay is attributed to difficulties in sourcing components, particularly foldable displays that meet the company’s rigorous standards.

Recent reports suggest that Apple is still in the early stages of developing two variants of foldable smartphones, both folding widthwise akin to a clamshell design. Notably, one report indicates that the first foldable iPhone may feature a 6-inch external display and an 8-inch main display, as speculated by Samsung Securities.

Moreover, there are rumours of Apple contemplating a 7- to 8-inch device that could potentially replace the current 8.3-inch iPad mini, signaling the company’s exploration of various form factors.

Despite these rumors, industry analysts express doubt regarding Apple’s immediate pursuit of a foldable phone. Concerns linger over the maturity of existing foldable technology, which may not align with Apple’s vision for next-generation applications.

An earlier Chinese rumour hinted at Apple halting foldable iPhone development due to display failures during stringent testing. Allegedly, even Samsung’s latest folding panels succumbed to Apple’s rigorous internal scrutiny, prompting a pause in the project.

The primary technical challenges lie in eliminating the crease formed by repeated folding and perfecting the hinge design for a seamless display experience.

Sources says Apple is exploring polymer materials like silicone or acrylate to mitigate light reflection issues, as it continues to evaluate the feasibility of foldable technology and its integration into future devices.