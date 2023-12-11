Samsung Display Reoganizes in Anticipation for Apple’s Foldable Panel Orders

Samsung Display, which commonly supplies Apple’s panels, is reorganizing its Apple business team ahead of an anticipated order for foldable panels.

It’s believed that the supplier wishes to bolster its operational efficiency ahead of Apple’s first foldable products. According to The Elec (via MacRumors), Samsung Display will utilize its product knowledge gained over the years.

Samsung Display has been working on foldable innovations since the advent of Samsung’s foldable devices in 2019. Of course, that support has been used throughout the years as products such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold have been adopted by niche audiences.

The report claims that both Samsung Display and LG Display are working on projects for Apple’s foldable lineup. This includes panels with 20.25-inch dimensions. Though, as of the time of writing, it’s unclear whether this is relative to a specific product design. Alternatively, the sizing dimensions could be relative to a panel production process.

This is far from the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s ambitious plans to develop foldable displays. In 2021, TF International Securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the first foldable iPhone would be available by 2023. At the time, Kuo believed that 15-20 million units, supplied by SDC, would be shipped by the end of the year.

This year, DigiTimes reported that Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPad is now in “intensive development.” It was believed that Apple would start shipping the new iPads in late 2024. As for its supply chain, the report claimed Apple was looking at display solutions from both Samsung Display and LG Display. Kuo has also echoed similar beliefs. The analyst claims that mass production could begin in Q1 2024. While not concrete, this does line up with the latest from The Elec.