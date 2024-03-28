‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3 Streams in Canada June 2

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

Mayor kingstown season 3

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer for the eagerly awaited third season of “Mayor of Kingstown,” featuring Jeremy Renner, set to stream in Canada and the U.S. on June 2, while hitting international markets the next day.

The show is from the co-creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, plus Canadian Hugh Dillon.

You’ll be able to stream Mayor of Kingstown exclusively on Paramount+, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

What’s the synopsis of season three of Mayor of Kingstown? “A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

We enjoyed the gritty seasons of Mayor of Kingstown and we’ll be looking forward to the third season on Paramount+.

Check out the teaser trailer for the third season below:

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Ontario School Boards Suing Meta, SnapChat, TikTok for $4.5 Billion

Four Ontario school boards—Toronto District School Board (TDSB), Peel District School Board (PDSB), Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB)—have launched a lawsuit against Meta (owners of Facebook and Instagram), SnapChat, and TikTok. The lawsuit accuses these tech giants of designing social media platforms that are "disrupting student learning and...
John Quintet
51 mins ago