‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3 Streams in Canada June 2

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer for the eagerly awaited third season of “Mayor of Kingstown,” featuring Jeremy Renner, set to stream in Canada and the U.S. on June 2, while hitting international markets the next day.

The show is from the co-creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, plus Canadian Hugh Dillon.

You’ll be able to stream Mayor of Kingstown exclusively on Paramount+, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

What’s the synopsis of season three of Mayor of Kingstown? “A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

We enjoyed the gritty seasons of Mayor of Kingstown and we’ll be looking forward to the third season on Paramount+.

Check out the teaser trailer for the third season below: