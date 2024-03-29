iPhone 16 Pro Models Rumoured to Feature Polished Titanium Finish

This year’s iPhone 16 Pro models may offer a polished titanium finish, coating the device’s chassis. According to new reports, this improved finish may only be available for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The report stems from the aggregator account “yeux1122,” first seen by MacRumors. It’s claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro models will “use a method that improves the previous titanium processing and colour processing.” This will then ideally make the devices look more polished when compared to the current iPhone 15 Pro series.

Yeux1122 goes on to claim that the new process may also help iPhone 16 Pro devices from showing cosmetic scratches. Minor scratches perhaps from keys or incidental scrapes may not show as much when compared to the existing stainless steel, which also appears to have a brushed pattern.

News of this comes days after it was reported that iPhone 16 Pro models may feature a new ‘Rose’ and ‘Space Black’ titanium colour options. Supposedly, Apple is crafting the Rose design to offer a more gold shade to users. The Space Black option is claimed to be effectively taking the spot of the Black titanium design currently available with iPhone 15 Pro devices.

As of now, there are no visuals that point to how iPhone 16 Pro models may look with the polished titanium design. While mock-ups and renders will undoubtedly surface before release, we’ll likely have to wait for Apple’s official announcement to see it in full. As always, the iPhone 16 series is expected to release sometime this fall.