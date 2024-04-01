iPhone 6 Plus Joins Apple’s List of Obsolete Products

Apple has added a bunch of older iPhone and iPad models to its list of vintage and obsolete products, including the iPhone 6 Plus and iPad mini 4 (via MacRumors).

The iPhone 6 Plus has now been classified as “obsolete” globally, meaning Apple no longer provides hardware service for the device.

Introduced in September 2014, the iPhone 6 Plus boasted larger screens and Apple Pay support. While the iPhone 6 Plus was discontinued in 2016, the iPhone 6 remained available in some regions, sparing it from obsolescence for now.

Apple has also categorized the fourth-generation iPad mini as “vintage,” indicating that it has been more than five years since the device was last distributed for sale.

Repair services for vintage products are still available for up to two additional years, contingent on parts availability.

Furthermore, Apple has included the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in its vintage products list, specifically in the (PRODUCT)RED color variant. Other color options of these models remain available, thus avoiding vintage status.