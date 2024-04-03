Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Deal: Save 35% Off

If you’re looking for an Apple Magic Keyboard for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it’s on sale right now for 35% off on Amazon.ca.

We were just alerted of a price drop for this Magic Keyboard (black only), which normally costs $449, but is available for $291.86 right now as of writing, saving you $157. This Magic Keyboard works for 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th-generation iPad Pro models with a 12.9-inch display. We’re not seeing the 11-inch version available on Amazon anymore.

You do pay a premium for an official keyboard from Apple, compared to cheaper third-party options.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard features a keyboard with backlit keys and a trackpad. Your iPad Pro attaches magnetically and the floating cantilever design allows for the best viewing angles. With a keyboard and trackpad you can take your productivity to the next level (maybe iPadOS can get some real Mac-like updates soon).

Why the price drop? Apple is rumoured to launch new iPad updates next month, including the first revamped iPad Pro design in years.

Click here to jump on the Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro while it’s still on sale.

