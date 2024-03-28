Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, Larger iPad Air in May: Report

Apple is now going to launch its new iPads in May, according to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman.

According to Gurman on Thursday, Apple’s first iPad refresh in roughly 18 months will take place in early May, citing unnamed sources.

The news comes as Apple’s supply chain overseas ramps up production of a new iPad Pro and larger iPad Air.

The iPad Pro will get a new design and OLED displays, while the iPad Air will come in a new 12.9-inch screen size.

Gurman previously said new iPads would come in March, then possibly April.

We told you recently that the entry 11-inch iPad Pro in Canada saw its delivery dates slip to late April. This might coincide with a May refresh timeline.

Apple needs to give iPadOS some more super powers like macOS. As it stands, iPadOS still feels like a giant iPhone.

These launches will come one month before Apple kicks off its annual developer conference known as WWDC. You can bet Apple will tout in its opening WWDC keynote about how customers and developers have embraced these new iPad updates.