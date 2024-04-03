iOS 17.5 Beta Leaks Fourth-Gen Apple Pencil, New ‘Squeeze’ Gesture

Some more leaks have emerged from the first beta of iOS 17.5, hinting at potential upgrades for the Apple Pencil and a mysterious new “squeeze” gesture (via MacRumors).

Speculation is rife as hidden code references within the beta allude to a “V4” version of the Apple Pencil, sparking rumors of an imminent fourth-generation release

The latest iOS 17.5 beta includes the following hidden code:

NumberOfApplePencilV1ConnectionsCount

NumberOfApplePencilV2ConnectionsCount

NumberOfApplePencilV3ConnectionsCount

NumberOfApplePencilV4ConnectionsCount

Earlier rumours suggest that the new Apple Pencil might debut alongside refreshed models of the iPad Pro and iPad Air slated for release in May.

Notably, Apple’s classification of the USB-C Apple Pencil introduced last year as the third generation implies that the purported fourth generation would mark a noteworthy advancement.

Further exploration of the iOS 17.5 beta reveals the integration of a new “squeeze” gesture, although specifics remain scarce. This gesture could streamline various actions within image editing apps, potentially enabling users to add stickers, text boxes, signatures, or shapes with ease.

It has previously been reported that Apple is testing a new Apple Pencil with visionOS support. However, the fate of this feature’s availability to the public remains uncertain, leaving enthusiasts eager for further developments.