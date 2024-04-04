Buy Fizz SIM Cards at Circle K, Ahead of Beta Pricing Deadline 

Videotron’s Fizz Mobile has started selling physical SIM cards at select Circle K and Couche-Tard locations ahead of the last day to activate on beta pricing.

Fizz says you can buy SIM cards at Circle K convenience stores in B.C. and Alberta, while they are also available at Couche-Tard locations in Quebec. Fizz SIM cards are available for $15 online.

iPhone in Canada readers tell us they are being told to activate their SIM cards by April 9, 2024, to take advantage of the 50% off beta discount (available for six months). With the deadline to activate on beta pricing approaching, Fizz says customers can buy a SIM card at Circle K locations, since regular SIM cards ordered online are shipped slowly by Canada Post.

The Fizz website has a map where you can search for Circle K locations in your area where SIM cards are available for purchase. We’re seeing locations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton (nothing in Victoria).