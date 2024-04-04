Buy Fizz SIM Cards at Circle K, Ahead of Beta Pricing Deadline 

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

fizz beta pricing end

Videotron’s Fizz Mobile has started selling physical SIM cards at select Circle K and Couche-Tard locations ahead of the last day to activate on beta pricing.

Fizz says you can buy SIM cards at Circle K convenience stores in B.C. and Alberta, while they are also available at Couche-Tard locations in Quebec. Fizz SIM cards are available for $15 online.

iPhone in Canada readers tell us they are being told to activate their SIM cards by April 9, 2024, to take advantage of the 50% off beta discount (available for six months). With the deadline to activate on beta pricing approaching, Fizz says customers can buy a SIM card at Circle K locations, since regular SIM cards ordered online are shipped slowly by Canada Post.

The Fizz website has a map where you can search for Circle K locations in your area where SIM cards are available for purchase. We’re seeing locations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton (nothing in Victoria).

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

iRobot Unveils Roomba Combo Essential for $369 in Canada

iRobot has unveiled its latest robot vacuum today, the Roomba Combo Essential, geared towards what it is calling affordable home cleaning. The Roomba Combo Essential is priced at $370 in Canada, and is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, improving upon the Roomba 600 Series with improved features and performance. With a new wet mopping...
Austin Blake
19 mins ago