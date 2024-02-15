Fizz Beta Launches in Southern Ontario, Expands Out West

Well, it looks like we jumped the gun on Videotron’s Fizz beta expansion, because as of today, February 15, 2024, the digital telecom has officially launched its beta in southern Ontario.

Fizz said this launch in over 30 cities across southern Ontario is a first step in expanding into other markets in Canada. Beta testers can get deep discounts for six months on Fizz right now.

“We are happy to allow more people to experience Fizz, an entirely different breed of wireless carrier that goes above and beyond to spoil its tight-knit community of members with game-changing benefits”, said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Fizz, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “When it comes to wireless services, we firmly believe that Canadians deserve more competition, better products, and lower prices. This is exactly what Fizz is all about.”

Special beta pricing is available for 6 months, then prices go up to the regular amounts. Here is Fizz beta monthly pricing in Ontario:

$11 (was $22): unlimited talk/text

$12/4GB (was $24)

$14.50/20GB (was $29)

$18/30GB (was $36)

$22.50/50GB (was $45)

$25/60GB (was $50)

Coverage in the U.S. is available for $2/month extra.

Fizz also confirmed to iPhone in Canada that existing beta zones in B.C. and Alberta (e.g. beyond Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton) have been extended. B.C. now has Fizz in Vernon, while Lethbridge now gets Fizz in Alberta.

Here are the cities included in the Fizz beta for southern Ontario:

Chatham

Barrie

Belleville

Brantford

Brampton

Brockville

Cornwall

Guelph

Hamilton

Huntsville

Kingston

Kitchener-Waterloo

London

Lindsay

Listowel

Mount Forest

Newmarket

North Bay

Oshawa

Oakville

Owen Sound

Perth

Peterborough

St. Catharines Thorold

St. Thomas

Simcoe

Sarnia

Toronto

Windsor

Woodstock

Let us know if you’ll be signing up for Fizz beta in southern Ontario. Just remember there’s no eSIM or Wi-Fi Calling support yet.