Fizz Beta Launches in Southern Ontario, Expands Out West
Well, it looks like we jumped the gun on Videotron’s Fizz beta expansion, because as of today, February 15, 2024, the digital telecom has officially launched its beta in southern Ontario.
Fizz said this launch in over 30 cities across southern Ontario is a first step in expanding into other markets in Canada. Beta testers can get deep discounts for six months on Fizz right now.
“We are happy to allow more people to experience Fizz, an entirely different breed of wireless carrier that goes above and beyond to spoil its tight-knit community of members with game-changing benefits”, said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Fizz, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “When it comes to wireless services, we firmly believe that Canadians deserve more competition, better products, and lower prices. This is exactly what Fizz is all about.”
Special beta pricing is available for 6 months, then prices go up to the regular amounts. Here is Fizz beta monthly pricing in Ontario:
- $11 (was $22): unlimited talk/text
- $12/4GB (was $24)
- $14.50/20GB (was $29)
- $18/30GB (was $36)
- $22.50/50GB (was $45)
- $25/60GB (was $50)
Coverage in the U.S. is available for $2/month extra.
Fizz also confirmed to iPhone in Canada that existing beta zones in B.C. and Alberta (e.g. beyond Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton) have been extended. B.C. now has Fizz in Vernon, while Lethbridge now gets Fizz in Alberta.
Here are the cities included in the Fizz beta for southern Ontario:
- Chatham
- Barrie
- Belleville
- Brantford
- Brampton
- Brockville
- Cornwall
- Guelph
- Hamilton
- Huntsville
- Kingston
- Kitchener-Waterloo
- London
- Lindsay
- Listowel
- Mount Forest
- Newmarket
- North Bay
- Oshawa
- Oakville
- Owen Sound
- Perth
- Peterborough
- St. Catharines Thorold
- St. Thomas
- Simcoe
- Sarnia
- Toronto
- Windsor
- Woodstock
Let us know if you’ll be signing up for Fizz beta in southern Ontario. Just remember there’s no eSIM or Wi-Fi Calling support yet.