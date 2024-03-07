Fizz Revamps Pricing and Introduces $34/50GB Plan

Videotron’s Fizz Mobile has adjusted its pricing for regular and beta users, iPhone in Canada has learned.

Compared to pricing less than a month ago when Fizz expanded its beta to southern Ontario and also to more locations out west, we are seeing some prices decrease for the most part, while some have gone up as well.

Here’s what’s available right now from Fizz Mobile with changes noted in bold. Beta pricing is listed first (it’s available for six months) and regular pricing in brackets:

$11 for unlimited talk/text (regular $22)

$12.50/1GB (was $25)

$13.50/4GB (regular $27); $3 increase

$ 14/6GB (regular $28); NEW

$14.50/20GB (was $29)

$15.50/30GB (regular $31); $5 decrease

$17/50GB (regular $34); $11 decrease

Meanwhile, the $25/60GB beta (regular $50) plan has been eliminated, as data now maxes out with the debut of a $17/50GB plan (regular $34), matching Fido, Virgin Plus, Koodo and Public Mobile.

Canada-US coverage also increased in price from $2/month to $4/month.

For existing users that had a 40GB plan, they are being offered the plan for $32/month, which is an $8 decrease compared to when it was first offered to new subscribers.

Videotron’s parent company is Quebecor and the latter continues to adjust pricing to compete with Rogers, Telus and Bell.

Thanks Alexandre! Noticing cellphone price changes or bill statement increases? Feel free to email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share it with the community.