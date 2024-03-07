Fizz Revamps Pricing and Introduces $34/50GB Plan

Gary Ng
37 mins ago

Videotron’s Fizz Mobile has adjusted its pricing for regular and beta users, iPhone in Canada has learned.

Compared to pricing less than a month ago when Fizz expanded its beta to southern Ontario and also to more locations out west, we are seeing some prices decrease for the most part, while some have gone up as well.

Here’s what’s available right now from Fizz Mobile with changes noted in bold. Beta pricing is listed first (it’s available for six months) and regular pricing in brackets:

  • $11 for unlimited talk/text (regular $22)
  • $12.50/1GB (was $25)
  • $13.50/4GB (regular $27); $3 increase 
  • $14/6GB (regular $28); NEW
  • $14.50/20GB (was $29)
  • $15.50/30GB (regular $31); $5 decrease
  • $17/50GB (regular $34); $11 decrease 

Meanwhile, the $25/60GB beta (regular $50) plan has been eliminated, as data now maxes out with the debut of a $17/50GB plan (regular $34), matching Fido, Virgin Plus, Koodo and Public Mobile.

Canada-US coverage also increased in price from $2/month to $4/month.

For existing users that had a 40GB plan, they are being offered the plan for $32/month, which is an $8 decrease compared to when it was first offered to new subscribers.

Videotron’s parent company is Quebecor and the latter continues to adjust pricing to compete with Rogers, Telus and Bell.

Thanks Alexandre! Noticing cellphone price changes or bill statement increases? Feel free to email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share it with the community.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile Deal: $0 iPhone 15 with $60 CAN-US-MEX Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has an offer for a $0 iPhone 15 with a $60/month Canada-US-Mexico calling plan. The iPhone 15 offer with this $65/60GB Canada-US-Mexico plan will get a $5/month credit for 24 months after Autopay, which takes the plan down to $60. For the iPhone 15, you pay $0 upfront and then have a...
Austin Blake
18 hours ago

Freedom Mobile Offers Limited $25/100GB CAN-US Plan in Ontario

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has a super limited $25 Canada-US with 100GB of 5G data after Digital Discount, normally priced at $50 per month—but only for six months. Now, this plan is limited in its availability as it’s a targeted offer for southeastern Ontario. “Special offer for you. Try Freedom and save. Get 100GB of data...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

Rogers Urges CRTC to End Wholesale Internet Mandates

On Thursday, the fourth day of the CRTC’s public hearing on internet competition, Rogers argued for the phasing out of the current wholesale network access model, which allows smaller players to resell access. "The decisions you make in this proceeding will impact both the scale and pace of these capital expenditures and could jeopardize the...
John Quintet
3 weeks ago