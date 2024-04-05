Bell Cuts PVR Storage: Recordings to Delete After 60 Days

Bell isn’t just making job cuts, but it’s also slashing PVR storage for Bell Fibe TV customers.

Starting on May 1, cloud-based PVR TV storage will see recordings automatically deleted after 60 days. Previously, the storage duration for recordings was 365 days. This means if you have PVR recordings scheduled to record, and you happen to be on vacation for over 60 days or can’t watch them in time, these older recordings will be deleted.

A Bell spokesperson told The Canadian Press they expect “minimal impact” to Fibe TV customers, as “nearly all” PVR recordings are typically viewed within 60 days. Bell did not share any exact numbers on this data.

Rogers Ignite and its PVR storage lasts for one year. The company told The Canadian Press it has no plans to change that duration as it is there to “help manage storage capacity.”

The move by Bell looks to cut costs, as cloud-based PVR recordings are stored on external servers. If recordings are automatically deleted every 60 days, that reduces the storage it needs to pay for to house customer recordings in the cloud.