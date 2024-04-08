Apple Spotlights Watch Ultra 2’s Role in the Ultimate Relay Challenge

The Koreatown Run Club (KRC) from Los Angeles and the Old Man Run Club (OMRC) from New York City recently teamed up to tackle The Speed Project, an intense 300-plus-mile relay from Santa Monica to Las Vegas.

For the KRC and OMRC members, Apple Watch Ultra 2 proved to be an indispensable tool throughout the grueling trek.

With its advanced features and durability, the watch facilitated seamless communication, monitored vital metrics, and provided essential navigation assistance, ensuring the team remained connected and on track amidst the challenges of the desert terrain.

Cindy Le, the team’s experienced navigator, emphasized the pivotal role of Apple Watch Ultra 2 in maintaining cohesion and coordination among teammates, a sentiment echoed by cocaptain Ja Tecson.

The watch’s robust design and functionality proved particularly beneficial during nighttime trail runs, enhancing safety and performance in challenging conditions.

Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium, Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts unparalleled durability and battery life, making it the ideal companion for endurance athletes tackling demanding environments. Equipped with advanced running metrics and a vibrant display, the watch offers a comprehensive training experience tailored to the needs of athletes.

In addition to Apple Watch Ultra 2, the team relied on iPhone 15 Pro Max to document their journey, capturing captivating moments with precision and creativity.

Using Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop with an analog aesthetic, the team captured their experience, showcasing the triumphs and tribulations of The Speed Project relay. Check out some of the photos below, or visit the source page for more.