Microsoft Says Windows Arm PCs Ready to Dethrone Apple

In an upcoming event in Seattle, Microsoft is poised to reveal its new Arm-powered “AI PCs” in a bid to challenge Apple’s dominance in the market, The Verge is reporting.

With new Arm-powered Windows laptops, Microsoft is confident of surpassing the performance of Apple’s M3-powered MacBook Air in both CPU performance and AI-accelerated tasks.

After grappling with setbacks from Qualcomm in the past, Microsoft is banking on the potential of the upcoming Snapdragon X Elite processors to propel Windows on Arm into the spotlight. The company plans to showcase demonstrations highlighting the superiority of these processors over Apple’s offerings.

Addressing the longstanding challenge of app emulation, Microsoft aims to ensure compatibility by providing x64 app emulation, a feature introduced more than two years ago.

The recent release of Google Chrome’s ARM64 version further enhances the ecosystem for upcoming Windows on Arm devices.

Microsoft’s commitment to Arm technology extends to its upcoming consumer models, with the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 set to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processors. Branded as “next-gen AI Copilot PCs,” these devices promise access to cutting-edge AI features, including the all-new AI Explorer app.

Moreover, Microsoft is set to introduce enhancements in video streaming and creative capabilities with AI-powered features integrated into these next-gen PCs.

The much-anticipated unveiling of Microsoft’s AI PC strategy is scheduled for May 20th, preceding the annual Build developers conference. CEO Satya Nadella will outline the company’s vision for AI across hardware and software, signaling a significant investment in AI-driven features for Windows 11.