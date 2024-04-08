Mitch Marner, Skip Launch Exclusive Candy Boxes Across GTA

Mitch Marner and Skip have announced the launch of exclusive candy boxes curated by the hockey star himself, available to customers throughout the GTA.

Dubbed ‘Mitch’s Mix’, these unique candy boxes, crafted in partnership with Candy Funhouse, offer a tantalizing selection of 16 of Mitch’s cherished childhood treats.

Priced at just $29.99, these boxes promise to evoke nostalgic bliss and are accessible via Skip’s Express Lane for rapid delivery within 30 minutes.

Expect a delightful array of sweet, sour, chocolate, and savory snacks in Mitch’s Mix candy boxes. From classic favorites to trendy delights, this collection caters to every craving, ensuring a trip down memory lane with each bite.

To coincide with the launch, Skip has unveiled a captivating digital spot featuring Mitch, showcasing his personal selection process for the candy boxes. The video, presented in collaboration with Candy Funhouse, will be showcased across various social channels, offering a glimpse into Mitch’s candy-filled nostalgia.

“Snacks are essential for any occasion,” remarked Marner, emphasizing Skip’s role as his go-to food delivery service. He expressed his excitement for the lineup of his beloved snacks, perfect for any candy enthusiast.

Phil Sylver, Head of Creative, Brand, and Content at Skip, underscored the company’s commitment to fostering connections through food. He emphasizes the joyous experience of indulging in Mitch’s favorite candies, delivered straight to Canadians’ doorsteps.

Dave Theodoropoulos, Chief Marketing Officer at Candy Funhouse, also lauded the collaboration, emphasizing the harmonious blend of pop culture and candy. He anticipates a sweet experience for all candy lovers in the GTA.

Proceeds from every sale will support the Marner Assist Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and youth. Additionally, customers stand a chance to win exclusive merchandise autographed by Mitch Marner with each order.

For a limited time, residents across the GTA can access Mitch’s Mix directly through the Skip app. Simply navigate to the Rapid Grocery icon in the app’s navigation bar to secure one of these limited-edition candy boxes exclusively on Skip Express Lane.